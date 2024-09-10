Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10,045.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.61. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $24.03.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

