Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 335 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 69.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $63.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

