Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Receives Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $153.00 price objective on the stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.50.

NYSE CLX opened at $165.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.55 and its 200-day moving average is $142.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Clorox has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $166.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

