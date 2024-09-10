CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) vs. Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Critical Contrast

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNX Resources and Black Stone Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $3.47 billion 1.17 $1.72 billion $5.52 4.84 Black Stone Minerals $592.22 million 5.35 $422.55 million $1.54 9.13

CNX Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Black Stone Minerals. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources 26.64% 7.51% 3.69% Black Stone Minerals 64.88% 37.93% 27.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of CNX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CNX Resources and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 2 4 1 0 1.86 Black Stone Minerals 0 3 1 0 2.25

CNX Resources currently has a consensus target price of $25.57, suggesting a potential downside of 4.30%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.51%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Risk and Volatility

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats CNX Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers. The company owns rights to extract natural gas from shale properties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas formations in Illinois, Indiana, New York, and Virginia. It also owns rights to extract CBM in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company designs, builds, and operates natural gas gathering systems to move gas from the wellhead to interstate pipelines or other local sales points; owns and operates approximately 2,600 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, as well as various natural gas processing facilities. It also offers turn-key solutions for water sourcing, delivery, and disposal for its natural gas operations and for third parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. The company was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

