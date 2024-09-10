Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals (OTCMKTS:COCBF) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Head-To-Head Survey

Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals (OTCMKTS:COCBF – Get Free Report) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals and Talos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Talos Energy 0 0 8 0 3.00

Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $20.31, indicating a potential upside of 85.93%. Given Talos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals N/A N/A N/A Talos Energy -0.93% -0.21% -0.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89.4% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals and Talos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Talos Energy $1.46 billion 1.35 $187.33 million $0.07 156.07

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals.

About Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals



Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals, Ltd. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the United States. It seeks various exploration projects with potential for providing long-term drilling inventories. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Talos Energy



Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

