Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $340.1-$353.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.40 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.030–0.030 EPS.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $534.86 million, a P/E ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

