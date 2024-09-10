Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,696 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

