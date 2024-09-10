Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFG opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

