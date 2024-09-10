Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

