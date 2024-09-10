Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518,802 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $53,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

