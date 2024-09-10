Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $624.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $2,736,653.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,445,890,427.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $2,736,653.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,445,890,427.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,510,437 shares of company stock valued at $487,759,176 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

