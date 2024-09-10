Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,107 shares of company stock worth $11,301,610. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $215.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.45.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

