Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,159 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $192.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $196.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.