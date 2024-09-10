Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 677 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,566,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,013,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $117.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $118.11.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.