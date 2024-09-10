Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

CIGI has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.83.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CIGI

Colliers International Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $147.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 47.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,834,000 after buying an additional 326,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,973,000 after buying an additional 41,225 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,405,000 after buying an additional 228,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 689,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.