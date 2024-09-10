Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 74,321 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

CMCSA stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $153.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.