Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $61.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 21.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

