Comparing Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) & Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Emeren Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Emeren Group and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emeren Group -20.91% -3.15% -2.41% Tokyo Electron 21.32% 24.79% 17.58%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emeren Group $104.67 million 1.02 -$3.19 million ($0.26) -8.04 Tokyo Electron $12.33 billion 5.65 $2.51 billion $2.68 28.05

This table compares Emeren Group and Tokyo Electron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Emeren Group. Emeren Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Emeren Group and Tokyo Electron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emeren Group 2 0 2 1 2.40 Tokyo Electron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Emeren Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 133.25%. Given Emeren Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Risk & Volatility

Emeren Group has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Emeren Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, United States, UK, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Hungary, and Internationally. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

