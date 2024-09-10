Compound Market Capitalization Tops $374.43 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $374.43 million and approximately $32.22 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for about $43.15 or 0.00074582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 103.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,074.08 or 0.39886438 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,678,268 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,678,266.50534996 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.05037893 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 517 active market(s) with $28,173,178.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars.

