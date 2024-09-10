Connable Office Inc. Sells 408 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GVA. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Trading Up 0.8 %

GVA opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 121.95 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.41. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $346,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on GVA

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.