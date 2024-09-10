ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Lifted by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 2.8% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $25,819,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 20,033 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,479 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.98. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $102.27 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

