CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $96.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CSGP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.84. 391,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,316. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5,571.4% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

