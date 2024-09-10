Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Trading Up 0.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $855.00 to $950.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $900.69 and last traded at $897.92. 288,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,950,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $896.49.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $844.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,833,870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,916,118,000 after acquiring an additional 473,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,628,694,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,824,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,802,147,000 after acquiring an additional 285,533 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,650,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 88,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,241,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $398.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $858.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $801.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
