Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. CLSA raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Coupang Stock Up 1.9 %

CPNG stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.35 and a beta of 1.10. Coupang has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 251,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $5,674,354.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,126,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,850,137.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and sold 1,110,432 shares valued at $23,870,597. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Coupang by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 171,350,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,027 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Coupang by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,865,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894,909 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 2,250.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,926,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,242,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $250,714,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,793,000 after purchasing an additional 98,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

