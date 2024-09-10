Covestro (ETR:1COV) Trading 0.8% Higher

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €55.86 ($61.38) and last traded at €55.70 ($61.21). 328,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 917,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at €55.28 ($60.75).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

