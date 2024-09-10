Creditcoin Market Cap Tops $157.74 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $157.74 million and $28.27 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000773 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

