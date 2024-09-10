Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.11 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $4.60 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.0792 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00042049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.