crvUSD (CRVUSD) Price Tops $1.00

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $68.82 million and $8.79 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get crvUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000112 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 68,909,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,909,599 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 68,829,144.65108512. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99883982 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $9,484,188.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for crvUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for crvUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.