CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Lowered by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 2.7% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

