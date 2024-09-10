CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

CTO Realty Growth has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years. CTO Realty Growth has a payout ratio of -1,085.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.42 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,319.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,319.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $119,146.23. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 190,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,707.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,613 shares of company stock valued at $323,882. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

