DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $168.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $168.04 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $171.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,292.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Guidewire Software by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,099,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

