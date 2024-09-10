DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRGS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

PRGS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $175.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $157,834.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,040.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $157,834.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $224,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,763 shares of company stock worth $765,004. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 993.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 225,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

