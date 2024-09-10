Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 7,712 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $28,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $252.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.56. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.05 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at $14,852,083.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total transaction of $173,478.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,226,148.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,613 shares of company stock worth $10,701,156. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

