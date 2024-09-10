Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 42.57% of Global X E-Commerce ETF worth $26,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBIZ opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $25.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X E-Commerce ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

