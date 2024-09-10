Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 8,260 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $43,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,322 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Linde by 46.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LIN opened at $463.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.86 and a 200 day moving average of $448.12.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

