Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,300 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 2.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $427,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Equinix by 30.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $831.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $802.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $793.22. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $902,869.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $876.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Equinix

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.