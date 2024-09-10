Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $156.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.56 and its 200-day moving average is $153.82. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,483.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. Farmers National Bank raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.3% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,856,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

