DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 14.1 %

Shares of DTEA opened at $0.11 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

About DAVIDsTEA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.