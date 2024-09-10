DeepBrain Chain Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and approximately $158,755.12 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,952,299 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

