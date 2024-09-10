Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on F. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

