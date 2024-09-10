Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,702 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

