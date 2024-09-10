Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Position Boosted by Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc

Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

