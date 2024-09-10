Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFAS opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.