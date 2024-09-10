Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance
LON:DLG opened at GBX 185.70 ($2.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.57. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149.50 ($1.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240.10 ($3.14). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 188.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 193.88. The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 805.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Carol Hagh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($25,500.20). Insiders have purchased a total of 10,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,088 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direct Line Insurance Group
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How the Fed’s Rate Cuts Could Boost Bonds, Silver, and Small Caps
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Invest While You Can: Pullbacks on These 3 Stocks Won’t Last Long
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Top 3 Small-Cap Stocks Insiders Are Buying Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.