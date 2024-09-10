Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

LON:DLG opened at GBX 185.70 ($2.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.57. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149.50 ($1.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240.10 ($3.14). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 188.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 193.88. The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 805.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carol Hagh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($25,500.20). Insiders have purchased a total of 10,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,088 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 206 ($2.69).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

