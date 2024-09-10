Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 44,724 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 25.0% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $31,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after buying an additional 288,111 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,812,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,644,000 after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,873,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,264,000 after buying an additional 94,480 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,745,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,703,000 after buying an additional 281,371 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $78.57.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

