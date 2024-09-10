Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AGG opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.60.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

