Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $226,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.2% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $83.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

