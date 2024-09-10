Doheny Asset Management CA Buys 1,161 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

