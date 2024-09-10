Doheny Asset Management CA Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 2.4% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 18.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $250.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.57. The stock has a market cap of $180.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $261.75.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

