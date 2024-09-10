Doheny Asset Management CA Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 100.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 261,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after buying an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

